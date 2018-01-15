Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46.
   Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.
   Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.
   The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger."
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.