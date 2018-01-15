Phoenix Theatres to open at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque

A new movie theater is coming to Dubuque.

Phoenix Theaters, an independently-owned movie theatre company, has signed a lease to reopen the six movie screens at Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall.

The space was recently occupied by Mindframe Theaters, which closed down last month.

“We visited the Kennedy Mall in Dubuque and were simply charmed by the vibrant Iowa community and the friendliness of everyone we met,” said Phoenix Theatres owner Cory Jacobson. “It is very reminiscent of my Mid-western roots."

Jacobson said their goal is to provide the highest quality movie going experience at an affordable price with comfortable luxury amenities.

Moviegoers can expect, large love-seat style seating, reclining heated chairs, also digital projection and premium sound in every auditorium.