HELMET CAM VIDEO: Firefighter catches child while battling house fire

In an intense rescue out of Georgia, a firefighter ended up catching, and rescuing a child.



In the video, you can see a father tossing his child to one of the firefighters below.



The fire trapped the family, so the parent had to make a last-minute call.



"I started going up the ladder. My plan was to actually get up on the balcony with them so that I could help them get on the ladder and have somebody else assist them down, but I got about half way up there and here comes a baby down to my arms," the firefighter said.



She ended up helping to save eight kids in the fire.