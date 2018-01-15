HELMET CAM VIDEO: Firefighter catches child while battling house - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

HELMET CAM VIDEO: Firefighter catches child while battling house fire

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
In an intense rescue out of Georgia, a firefighter ended up catching, and rescuing a child. 

In the video, you can see a father tossing his child to one of the firefighters below.

The fire trapped the family, so the parent had to make a last-minute call.

"I started going up the ladder. My plan was to actually get up on the balcony with them so that I could help them get on the ladder and have somebody else assist them down, but I got about half way up there and here comes a baby down to my arms," the firefighter said.

She ended up helping to save eight kids in the fire. 

