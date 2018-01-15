VIDEO: Car goes airborne, lands in second-story dental office - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Car goes airborne, lands in second-story dental office

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A car went airborne and wound up stuck in a dental office on the second floor of a building.  

The accident happened in California.  

Police say the person behind the wheel was speeding, and hit a raised median, causing the car to go airborne.

The driver managed to get out, but was left dangling off the bottom of the car until police could catch him.

According to police, the driver was taken to a hospital. A passenger was treated for minor injuries. 

