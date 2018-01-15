"Pushed the wrong button;" people in Hawaii panic after false missile alert

The officer responsible for a false alarm in Hawaii has been reassigned to a different post. The false alarm had people thinking they were actually dealing with a missile threat.



The alert was sent to people in Hawaii over the weekend. People went into a panic; a half-hour later, another alert came out, stating there was no threat.



The state said after a shift change, an officer involved in its alert drills "pushed the wrong button."



President Trump called it a mistake, while a Hawaiian congresswoman called it unacceptable.



"What makes me angry is yes, that this false alarm went out, and we have to fix that in Hawaii; but really we've got to get to the underlying issue here of why are the people of Hawaii and this country facing a nuclear threat coming from North Korea today, and what is this president doing, urgently, to eliminate that threat." Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said.



Further tests of Hawaii's alert system have been suspended until an investigation is complete.

