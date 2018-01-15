Waterloo Center for the Arts celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The country honors Dr. Martin Luther King Junior today. It's been nearly 50 years since he was shot and killed.

From 10 to 3, there's an event at the Waterloo Center for the Arts to honor his legacy.

A press release says the event provides informational leadership, health, wellness, and personal responsibility workshops for the K -12 youth and adults. Most workshops incorporate the arts as a learning tool.

As part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service, the Project Pause video will be played during a workshop for teens facilitated by Michael Muhammad, titled "Future Leaders."

Students will be divided by age group to participate in workshops. Workshops will include:

Future Leaders: Critical Decision Making

ASL - Learning American Sign Language

Spoken Word - Developing Self Expression and Awareness

Elementary Art project- Learning the Art of Collaboration

Dance - A celebration of Dr. King and Human Rights

The day will culminate in a group presentation of the day's activities including a special Happy Birthday performance in honor of Dr. King.

The public is invited to attend the presentation and participate in the celebration from 2:00pm - 3:00pm in the Schoitz River Rooms.