UPDATE: Three on-board ambulance that flipped near West Branch

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
CEDAR COUNTY (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Emergency Medical Services in Davenport confirm two crew members and one patient were on-board when the ambulance flipped. 

A spokesperson says the ambulance was en route to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic when the accident happened. 

All three people are in stable condition. The two crew members have been released from the hospital.  

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office confirms an ambulance flipped near West Branch on Interstate 80 this afternoon.

A witness tells KWWL she saw the ambulance on the westbound side of the road around 3:30 p.m.

She says police and first responders in two ambulances responded to the scene.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office says Iowa State Patrol responded to the accident. At this time we do not know if the ambulance was taking anyone, or if there were any reported injuries.

