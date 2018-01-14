Police investigate 'suspicious' death

Cedar Rapids Police say an 18-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment this week.

According to Cedar Rapids Police public information officer, Greg Buelow, authorities were called to 316 Jacolyn Drive SW at the Shamrock Apartments at 11:21 a.m on Saturday.

When police arrived, they say they found the woman dead. Neighbors say they were startled by the police and what they heard yesterday morning.

"All of a sudden I heard screaming, it's not screaming you hear when your dog dies or your cat dies...it was definitely a loved one," said Wade Burrell, neighbor. "I knew right away it had to have been a death of some sort."

Seconds after he heard the scream Burrell saw a lot of police officers rush into the Shamrock Apartments. Cedar Rapids Police confirm they are investigating this as a suspicious death.

The news has shaken neighbors

"I am a very protective father and it kind of hits close to home," said Burrell. "It wasn't any body I knew or have seen, but it makes you think twice."

Some people who live in the Shamrock Apartments say they weren't surprised to see police there this weekend, while others say it is usually a quiet place to live.

"It's the first time I've had something that drastic or traumatic seen here," said Burrell.

At this point, the state medical examiner is determining the cause of death, while neighbors are hopeful family and friends can find answers.

"If it is homicide I hope they at least get justice for the family, find out who, why you know all the questions answered," aid Burrell. "I am sorry for the family and for their loss."

Cedar Rapids Police say more information should be released tomorrow.