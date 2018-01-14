Ford to bring out 40 electrics, hybrids by 2022 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ford to bring out 40 electrics, hybrids by 2022

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT (AP) -

Ford Motor Co. says it's doubling its investment in electric and hybrid vehicles and plans to introduce 40 by 2022.

Among them: A hybrid version of the F-150 pickup truck that is due out in 2020.

In 2015, Ford pledged to invest $4.5 billion to develop 13 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2020. At the Detroit auto show Sunday, the company says it's doubling that to $11 billion.

It plans to bring out 24 hybrids and 16 electric vehicles by 2022.

Ford's global markets chief says many current Ford vehicles, like its best-selling F-150, will get hybrid or electric versions.

"We want to make a statement about the company that we're electrifying our iconic vehicles," Farley says.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.