Vikings lead Saints 17-7 after third quarter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

(AP) -

At the end of the third quarter, the Vikings lead the Saints 17-7.

The fourth quarter is now underway.

The Minnesota Vikings have a 10-0 lead on the New Orleans Saints at the end of the first quarter of their divisional round game.

Andrew Sendejo's diving interception of a long pass by Drew Brees gave the Vikings the ball back near midfield. Brees and the Saints are also 0 for 3 on third down conversions against the NFL's top-ranked defense.

The Vikings have outgained the Saints 106-33 in total yards.

