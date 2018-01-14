Durbin spokesman: GOP senator has no credibility

A spokesman for Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is questioning the credibility of a Republican senator who says President Donald Trump did not refer to African countries using a vulgarity during a closed-door meeting.

Ben Marter tweeted Sunday, shortly after Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue went on ABC's "This Week" to call reports that Trump used vile language in the meeting a "gross misrepresentation."

Perdue says Durbin and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham were mistaken in indicating Trump had.

Previously, Perdue and Republican Sen. Tom Cotton said in a statement that they "do not recall the President saying those comments specifically."

Cotton said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that he "didn't hear" the vulgar word.

Marter tweeted: "Credibility is something that's built by being consistently honest over time.

Senator Durbin has it. Senator Perdue does not. Ask anyone who's dealt with both."