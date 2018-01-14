Bald eagles return to eastern Iowa along Mississippi River

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Eastern Iowa is seeing the annual return of bald eagles, attracting area residents and tourists alike.

The raptors hunt over open water. So, as other rivers ice over, the eagles return to open waters along the Mississippi River in the Davenport area, an annual event that also draws countless bird watchers.

The Quad-City Times reports that LeClaire offers a prime spot to view bald eagles.

Wildlife photographer Burt Gearhart says Lock & Dam 14 is "probably the best place in the United States" to see and photograph bald eagles. Alaska has more bald eagles, he says, but "that's an awfully long plane ride."

Other good spots are dams, parks and marinas in Davenport and Rock Island, Illinois, as well as Illiniwek Forest Preserve in Hampton, Illinois.