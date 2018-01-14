Man arrested after making threats towards players and fans of Su - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man arrested after making threats towards players and fans of Sunday's NFL playoff game

A man is arrested after threatening to hurt players and fans going to Sunday's NFL playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Police in San Antonio detained 30-year-old Yuttana Choochongkol after he made multiple threats.

According to an affidavit, he sent a message to a CBS station in Pittsburgh saying how he planned to kill Steelers players and fans just before committing suicide.

He also sent a threatening message to the director of security at Heinz Field.

He is being charged with making terroristic threats to the public. 
 

