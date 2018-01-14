Liam Neeson calls #MeToo movement a "Witch Hunt" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Liam Neeson calls #MeToo movement a "Witch Hunt"

(CNN) -

Actor Liam Neeson says the #MeToo movement happening in Hollywood and across the country is sparking "a bit of a witch hunt."

"There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their program," Neeson said during an interview on the Irish broadcast network, RTE.

He talked about the recent accusations made against Dustin Hoffman and Minnesota public radio host Garrison Keillor.

He then went on to say that he does believe the #MeToo movement is healthy and that it is in every industry, not just Hollywood. 
 

