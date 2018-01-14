Priorities can change from plans listed in governor's speech

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Gov. Kim Reynolds highlighted multiple priorities in her Condition of the State speech, but recent history shows plans can change.

Republicans have indicated strong support for several proposals in the Jan. 9 speech, such as reducing taxes and expanding workforce opportunities.

But topics not discussed such as the death penalty and immigration, or only briefly mentioned like abortion and school choice, could rise to the top of lawmakers' agenda.

In last year's Condition of the State address, former GOP Gov. Terry Branstad didn't stress proposals that later dominated the session, including eliminating most collective bargaining rights for public workers, requiring voter identification at the polls and banning local minimum wage increases.

Republicans say lawmakers have different priorities than the governor. Democrats say looming budget cuts deserved more attention.