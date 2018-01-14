WATCH: Grandma gets big surprise for 101st birthday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Grandma gets big surprise for 101st birthday

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

One grandmother's birthday with came true.

All she wanted for her 101st birthday was letters and that's exactly what she got.

Jamie Thompkins has the story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.