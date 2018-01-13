California mudslide death toll rises to 19 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

California mudslide death toll rises to 19

The death toll in the Montecito, California, mudslides has risen by one to 19 and the number of remaining missing has decreased to five.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the body of missing 25-year-old Morgan Christine Corey woman was found Saturday. Her 12-year-old sister, Sawyer Corey, was found dead earlier.

In addition, authorities located 62-year-old Delbert Weltzin, a transient known in the area, alive.

