Hawaii governor apologizes for confusion

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is apologizing for the "pain and confusion" caused by false ballistic missile attack alert.

In a conciliatory news conference Saturday, Ige promised to evaluate the testing system to ensure such a mistake would never happen again.

The alert on Saturday sent the islands into a panic, with people abandoning cars in a highway and preparing to flee their homes until officials said the cellphone alert was a mistake.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi said the error happened when someone pushed the wrong button.

Both Miyagi and Ige promised a single person will not be able to make such an error in the future.

