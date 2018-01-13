Authorities investigate car burglary - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities investigate car burglary

Posted: Updated:
NORTH LIBERTY (KWWL) -

Police are asking for help from the public. 

North Liberty police are trying to identify a person in a car burglary investigation.

Those with information can contact the NLPD investigators at (319) 626-5724 or the Iowa City Area Crimestoppers at (319) 358-8477.

Crimestoppers offers a reward of up to $1000 for tips leading to an arrest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.