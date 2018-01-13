Media figures label Trump racist after immigration remarks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Media figures label Trump racist after immigration remarks

Donald Trump ignored it when a reporter asked him at the White House on Friday whether he was a racist. But there's no getting around that more people in the media are willing to use that label.

The president's reference to African "$*****le" countries and reported resistance to more immigration from Haiti felt like a tipping point in the number of people willing to call HIM a racist, rather than say his words or actions exhibited racism.

The label came from different places -- Comedy Central's Trevor Noah, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, CNN's Don Lemon and Sunny Hostin of "The View."

Trump even got some pushback Friday from Fox News Channel, although no one on the air there labeled him a racist.

