UPDATE: Cedar Rapids teen's death ruled homicide

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police public information officer Greg Buelow says an autopsy confirms the teen was killed from a gunshot wound.

Buelow says this is an active and ongoing investigation. Police have not publicly identified any suspects at this time.

--------------

Update: Cedar Rapids authorities are calling a weekend death 'suspicious.'

Authorities say they arrived to an apartment, and they found a deceased person inside.

According to Cedar Rapids Police public information officer, Greg Buelow, authorities were called to 316 Jacolyn Drive SW at the Shamrock Apartments at 11:21 a.m.

Buelow says the address is the Shamrock Apartments.

Right now, authorities are working to contact the victim's family before releasing a name.

Please stay with KWWL News on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

---------------

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a death at an apartment building.

Authorities are currently on scene in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive SW.

No word if foul play is involved at this time.

Once more information is made available, we will pass it along. We have a crew headed to the scene.