High rate of speed factor in Cedar Falls crash; 3 dead

Cedar Falls Police tell KWWL, the three people in the SUV, which was hit by a speeding sedan, was a family of three. The mom, dad, and nine-year-old daughter were properly restrained, according to police, and had only minor injuries.

KWWL has just learned from officials that witness accounts place the sedan traveling at speeds between 80 and 100 miles-per-hour (more than double the speed limit) before it hit the SUV.

New details have been released regarding Friday's deadly crash in Cedar Falls on Viking Road.

According to Cedar Falls Assistant Chief of Police, Craig Berte, the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received numerous calls about a two-car accident shortly after 5 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Viking Road and Winterberry Drive.

Chief Berte says a westbound sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed on Viking Road when the driver lost control and crossed the center line, striking an eastbound SUV head-on. The three occupants of the sedan were ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Three other people sustained non-life threatening injuries, and all occupants of the vehicles were transported to Sartori and Covenant Hospitals.

Names will not be released at this time, pending family notification. The investigation continues.

Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cedar Falls Friday night.

According to Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson, a driver was speeding west on Viking Road after 5 p.m. Friday, when they collided with another vehicle.

Olson confirms the three people in the smaller four-door car died, and the three people in the SUV are recovering from their injuries.

Iowa State Troopers, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies, Cedar Falls Police, firefighters, other first responders are on scene reviewing the crash.

It appears the smaller vehicle came apart as a result of the crash

The front end of the smaller car was several feet away from the back end, and the SUV was also smashed.

Right now, the Iowa State Patrol is reviewing the crash to learn the most accurate information, and the area near Winterberry and Viking will likely be closed for next couple hours.

KWWL crews asked Chief Olson at the scene if any type of chase led up to the crash, but Olson says information on that part of the investigation is not available at this time.

Authorities have not confirmed what the vehicles involved in the crash are, but it appears the SUV was maybe a Chevy Traverse or a similar GMC Acadia, and the smaller four-door car looked like it was either an Acura Integra or maybe even a Toyota Celica. (We are waiting to confirm that information.)

There is a large police presence at a crash in Cedar Falls.

The car crash happened near the very busy shopping area in Viking Plaza. Down the road from the intersection with Hwy 58, near Winterberry Drive.

We have a crew on scene who says two cars were involved in the accident, and one of them is split in half.

There are nearly a dozen police cars, several fire trucks and several ambulances on scene.

Stick with KWWL for updates as this story develops.