"Reflections in the Park" has record-breaking year.

"Reflections in the Park", Dubuque's annual holiday lights festival, helped raise almost $140,000 for Hillcrest Family Services' programs last year.

Money raised from sponsorships and tickets help provide health and education services throughout Iowa.

Almost 50,000 people attended last year's event and Hillcrest is hoping for even more attendees this year.

"Hillcrest wishes to thank everyone who made "Reflections in the Park" possible. This type of support is crucial as Hillcrest, other non-profit agencies, and those we serve who face ever mounting barriers in receiving services and payment through the Medicaid system," said Julie Heiderscheit, Hillcrest president/CEO.

Thousands of work hours from dedicated volunteers go into making this event possible.

In 2017, Hillcrest Family Services served over 45,000 people from 12 states and 55 Iowa counties.