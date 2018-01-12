Beyond Pink TEAM starts book club to ignite the cancer conversation

A book club is looking for new members. But this isn't your average book club. This one is organized by the Beyond Pink TEAM and will ignite the cancer conversation in the Cedar Valley. The hope is that 'Ignite the Cancer Conversation: Book Club Edition' will go beyond awareness, early detection, and treatment, and will address ways to end all cancers.

According to their website, The Beyond Pink TEAM is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support, and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care for all in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities. The TEAM (Take action, Educate, Advocate, Make a difference) has collaborated with the University of Northern Iowa's Recycling and Reuse Technology Transfer Center to present the book club. Everyone is welcome, from survivors to concerned citizens.

“This event is for anyone who is interested in learning about cancer," said Dee Hughes, Beyond Pink TEAM President. "Our goal is to bring diverse communities together to learn about the history of cancer and activate a conversation that will initiate concrete steps to conquer cancer."

From the website: "Over the course of three months, participants will read The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer by Siddhartha Mukherjee. Participants will have the option to meet online or in person at the Cedar Falls Public Library from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. on the following Monday nights: February 5th, February 26th, March 26th, and April 16th. Participation in the book club is completely free, but participants must provide their own book."

Click here to join the book club and to learn all about the Beyond Pink TEAM. The first class is Monday, February 5.