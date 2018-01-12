Waterloo Kwik Star robbed at gunpoint - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Kwik Star robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Police are investigating an armed robbery at an area Kwik Star.

Police were called to the to the 1000 block of Cedar Bend Street just before 1:00 this morning for a report of a robbery in progress. Police say employees reported being robbed at gunpoint by two masked men.

Police say the robbery was recorded on surveillance video. No word on how much money was taken.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.