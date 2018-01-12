Plow hit by train, man killed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Plow hit by train, man killed

CHICKASAW COUNTY (KWWL) -
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating after a man who was out plowing the roads died, when his vehicle was hit by a train.
It happened in Chickasaw County on Friday morning.
Investigators say David Zwanziger, 64, was plowing with a Caterpillar Grader, and we was crossing train tracks on Jasper Avenue. Zwanziger's Grader was hit by a Canadian Pacific train.
