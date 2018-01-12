Eight more flu-related deaths reported in Iowa

(WHO) – Public health officials have announced eight more flu-related deaths in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Information released the information Friday morning.

They say five of the deaths occurred in central Iowa, two of the deaths were in southwest Iowa, and another death was reported in eastern Iowa.

The flu-related deaths include four elderly females, two elderly males, and two female older adults. Five of those who died had underlying health issues.

Officials say the predominant flu strain this season is AH3N2, and it can cause serious illnesses, hospitalization, and even death. The most vulnerable are the very old and very young and also those who have weakened immune systems.

“It’s not too late yet to get a flu shot,” said IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk. “Getting vaccinated now will still offer protection from serious disease, hospitalization and death for most of the flu season. We will very likely continue to see the flu for months.”

There have been 14 flu-related deaths reported in Iowa since October 1st of 2017.