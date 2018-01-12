Man accused of putting police chief in chokehold - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man accused of putting police chief in chokehold

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A 37-year-old man has been accused of putting the Nora Springs police chief in a chokehold at a Mason City hospital.

Court records say Chief David Jesse Dugan had taken Mason City resident Daniel Tyree to Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday but didn't say why. The criminal complaint says Tyree put his forearms around Dugan's throat from behind while at the hospital.

Mason City Police Capt. Mike McKelvey says someone intervened to free Dugan, who did not suffer serious injuries.

The records say Tyree was put on probation Jan. 2 for burglary. His attorney in that case didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

The new charge against Tyree is assault on persons in certain occupations. His next court date is Jan. 19.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.