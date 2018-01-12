Man accused of putting police chief in chokehold

A 37-year-old man has been accused of putting the Nora Springs police chief in a chokehold at a Mason City hospital.

Court records say Chief David Jesse Dugan had taken Mason City resident Daniel Tyree to Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday but didn't say why. The criminal complaint says Tyree put his forearms around Dugan's throat from behind while at the hospital.

Mason City Police Capt. Mike McKelvey says someone intervened to free Dugan, who did not suffer serious injuries.

The records say Tyree was put on probation Jan. 2 for burglary. His attorney in that case didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

The new charge against Tyree is assault on persons in certain occupations. His next court date is Jan. 19.