Platteville Police: "No active shooter threat in the city"

UPDATE: The Platteville Police Department says there is no active shooter threat in the city, after classes are canceled due to a "situation that endangers student safety." They say classes were canceled because a person was threatening to harm himself, and police believe he was near the high school at the time. They should be releasing more information soon.

----------

PREVIOUS: The Platteville School District is closing its schools today due to a "situation that endangers student safety," according to a social media post from the City of Platteville.

The city made the post just after 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Superintendent Connie Valenza said the decision was made, "in consultation with Platteville Police and Grant County Sheriff."

She said there was a situation going on "in the vicinity of the schools, but not directly related to the schools, that would've endangered students."

"We couldn't ensure their safety, so we decided to close the schools today."

They had originally delayed classes for two hours in hopes the situation would resolve itself, she said.