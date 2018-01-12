Pizza Hut offering its lowest deal ever - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pizza Hut offering its lowest deal ever

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Pizza fans, a new deal is coming your way.

Pizza Hut is offering its lowest deal ever; the chain just launched a deal to get two or more medium two-topping pizzas, for $5.99 each.

Usually, one pizza that size with two toppings would cost about $14 each.

The new offer comes after Domino's Pizza had success offering the same deal. 
 

