Postal Service asking for your help in keeping letter carriers safe

It can be a hard job, carrying mail day-in and day-out. Letter carriers work in rain, snow, sleet and shine, delivering you important letters and packages.

This year the Postal Service is asking for your help with the safe delivery of mail. They ask you to keep walkways and sidewalks clear of ice and snow. This will reduce the risk of falling or slipping.

Letter carriers are instructed to use good judgment while delivering mail. If they believe a potential hazard exists, they have the right to hold mail to that address.

The Postal Service asks customers to: