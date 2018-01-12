Postal Service asking for your help in keeping letter carriers s - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Postal Service asking for your help in keeping letter carriers safe

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kaylie Plowman, Producer
Connect
KWWL -

It can be a hard job, carrying mail day-in and day-out. Letter carriers work in rain, snow, sleet and shine, delivering you important letters and packages.

This year the Postal Service is asking for your help with the safe delivery of mail. They ask you to keep walkways and sidewalks clear of ice and snow. This will reduce the risk of falling or slipping.  

Letter carriers are instructed to use good judgment while delivering mail. If they believe a potential hazard exists, they have the right to hold mail to that address. 

The Postal Service asks customers to:

  • Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to reach the box
  • Clear walkways to avoid slips or falls. Also keep overhangs clear
  • If you practice these steps, you should can be assured you will receive your mail in a timely manner. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.