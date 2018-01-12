Ice Fest set to kick off in Dubuque

Dubuque's annual Ice Fest is set to kickoff this weekend.

The event, put on by the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, features a number of events that celebrate the coldest season. It runs from Saturday through Monday.

"Ice Fest is a celebration of all things snow and ice. It's a great thing for folks who've been cooped up for the last couple of months, to get out, enjoy the outdoors. Still have a place to warm up, we'll have hot cocoa available. But to really get out, enjoy the outdoors and try some things they've never tried before," said Wendy Scardino with the River Museum.

Ice sculpting, curling demonstrations and icy experiments are among the many activities you'll be able to take part in.

And despite a warm up earlier this week, Scardino says no activities will be affected.

"The weather does not affect anything that's going on this weekend, because we cart in all this snow. Regardless of what's going on around town or the region, we will have snow. And there's plenty of ice out in the ice harbor, even with the warm temperatures, so we'll be good to go," she said.

KWWL Meteorologist Kyle Kiel will be on hand Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to run a weather lab.

"We'll be talking all things winter, make snowflakes, do some interactive experiments, look at some of the tools we use to measure snow, etc. We'll talk about how snow forms, and what makes each snow flake different from one another. There will also be a look "behind the scenes" of be doing the weather," Kiel said.

IPTV Kids Club's Dan Wardell will also be there Sunday with Clifford the Big Red Dog.

For a full list of events and times, and pricing, visit https://www.rivermuseum.com/event/ice-fest/.