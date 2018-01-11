in overtime: Hawkeyes get first Big 10 win of the season, 104-97 over Illinois

Led by Jordan Bohannon's 29 points, the Hawkeyes battled back from a 20-point deficit to pick up their first Big 10 win of the season, 104-97, in overtime tonight at Illinois.

At one point, Iowa was down, 49-29.

It's Iowa's highest point total against Illinois since 1908.

Tyler Cook had 21-points and 13 rebounds, while freshman, Luka Garza, had 19-points and 11 rebounds. Isiah Moss hit for 12, and the Hawks had 5 players in double figures.

It's Tyler Cook's 5th double-double of his Iowa career. Bohannon went 10-10 at the free throw line, as the Hawks hit for 33 of 40 from the line.

At one point in the second half, Garza scored 8 straight points, as the Hawks improved to 1-4 in the Big.