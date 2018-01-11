Iowa beats Illinois in overtime for first Big Ten win of the season

The Iowa Hawkeyes had five players in double figures led by Jordan Bohannon with 29 points as the Hawks beat Illinois 104-97 in overtime for their first Big Ten victory of the season.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeyes had five players in double figures led by Jordan Bohannon with 29 points as the Hawks beat Illinois 104-97 in overtime for their first Big Ten victory of the season.More >>
The Utah Jazz plan to sign power forward Georges Niang to a two-way deal, league sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune.More >>
The Utah Jazz plan to sign power forward Georges Niang to a two-way deal, league sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune.More >>
Green Bay hired Joe Philbin as offensive coordinator and Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.More >>
Green Bay hired Joe Philbin as offensive coordinator and Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.More >>