Iowa beats Illinois in overtime for first Big Ten win of the season

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Iowa Hawkeyes had five players in double figures led by Jordan Bohannon with 29 points as the Hawks beat Illinois 104-97 in overtime for their first Big Ten victory of the season.  Iowa trailed by 20 in the first half (49-29) before making a huge rally.  The Hawks outrebounded the Illini 45-26 led by Tyler Cook who had 21 points and 13 boards while freshman Luka Garza had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

