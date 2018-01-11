Iowa Kwik Trip awarded as E15 leader - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Kwik Trip awarded as E15 leader

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

In less than a year, Kwik Trip, Inc. became the nation's leader in offering E15 fuel.

 In February of 2017, that gas station had E15 at just 4 of their locations but since then it has expanded to more than 300 locations.

Because of that, the Renewable Fuels Marketing Award awarded it the 2018 Secretary’s Ethanol Marketing Award announced by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey on Tuesday.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship created the award to recognize fuel marketers that push to promote and sell renewable fuels.

The Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott was also awarded for it's push to offer biodiesel.

“Fuel marketers allow customers to access ethanol and biodiesel blends produced right here in Iowa. Our state is a national leader in renewable fuels production, and we are very fortunate that many retailers are making significant investments to provide their customers with renewable fuels,” Northey said.

