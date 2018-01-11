From Two Knees To One: West Liberty police chief helps pull off "arrest" proposal

What started out as an intense-looking encounter with an eastern Iowa police chief, took a very different turn.

The situation was caught on camera in West Liberty, where it looked like Jose Maldonado was being arrested as Police Chief Kary Kinmonth ordered Maldonado down to his knees and to put his hands behind his back. Chief Kinmonth told Maldonado he was being arrested for a warrant. This all happened during the middle of a birthday party while his girlfriend Yamilette Valle watched.

"In that moment I'm just saying not today, please not today because I have all of my family here," Valle said.

But behind Maldonado's back was a trick that he and Kinmonth were in on.

"I said instead of cuffing, I'll pretend to cuff you but I'll hand you the ring so I had the ring in my pocket," Kinmonth said.

Maldonado reached out to Kinmonth weeks in advance to plan the proposal.

"I thought this was maybe a way she'd remember for the rest of her life. It was just another way to let her know that that was the only time in our life together that she'll see me in that position," he said.

Prior to the proposal, Maldonado and Kinmonth didn't know each other but he picked the right police chief to help him. For Kinmonth, that's the fourth proposal he's helped pull off -- in an acting role he takes very seriously.

"I think I get a kick out of it as much as anything. I play it up pretty good. Somebody said, 'Yeah, you need an Emmy for that performance,' " he said.

Maldonado said he was impressed by how convincing Kinmonth played the role, even for him, who was in on it from the start.

"[He was] saying "I need backup" I was like "Wait a minute, I was like wait a minute you don't need backup!" Nobody else knows about this except me and you. I don't want the sheriff to come over and tase me or something," Maldonado said, between laughs.

Despite a few emotional and tense moments, Valle said yes; though in the video, she's a bit angry with her husband-to-be.

"I wanted to kill him," Valle joked.

The couple hasn't set a wedding date just yet but they already extended an invite to Kinmonth, who plans to attend his fourth wedding he's helped make possible.

"It's going to be a good relationship. I think it's going to work out for them. If you can joke and tease and goof on each other like that I think it's a good thing," he said.

The video in its entirety can be watched here.