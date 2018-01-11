Former Cyclone Niang signs with Utah Jazz - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Cyclone Niang signs with Utah Jazz

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Utah Jazz plan to sign power forward Georges Niang to a two-way deal, league sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Jazz will have to waive either Erik McCree or Naz Mitrou-Long, their current two-way players, to make room for Niang, who has played with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors this season. Sources say the Jazz possibly could waive Mitrou-Long and keep him with their G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Niang has started 26 games for Santa Cruz this season, averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Niang and Mitrou-Long were teammates at Iowa State, where Niang was one of the best players in the country as a senior.

