School receives complaints over appropriateness of student art

Linn-Mar High School in Marion says they have received complaints from parents over a piece of art a student created that some believe is inappropriate.

The art shows a topless woman with the head of an animal.

The picture is currently on display at the school along with a variety of other art from students.

In the write-up that goes along with the picture the student explains the art expresses their personal experience in an abusive relationship.

The school says despite the complaints they have chosen to leave the art on display.

"We value our students creativity and expression especially if it's in a safe and secure environment such as a school. We also recognize that this is something that is protected by the constitution under the First Amendment," says Linn-Mar High School spokesperson Matthew May.