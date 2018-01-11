West Liberty Police help with proposal

On Sunday, West Liberty Police Chief, Kary Kinmonth, took part in a spectacular proposal.

He helped Everado Maldonado with a surprise proposal to his girlfriend. They set up a mock arrest. It included telling Maldonado to get down on the ground, with his hands behind his head. When Yamilette Valle went to say goodbye, that's when Maldonado pulled out a ring.

Don't worry, she said yes.