Fire destroys couple's home, wife's business

An Independence couple's home along with a wife's in-home hair salon is destroyed after an early morning fire.

Fire crews say it happened along Otterville Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. early Wednesday. Crews from Independence, Fairbank, Jesup, and Hazleton responded to the fire. Despite their efforts, fire crews say the home is a total loss.

Paula and Don Fleming say they built their home from the ground up, but they were never prepared to see it destroyed.

At the time of the fire, Paula Fleming was alone inside the home with their dog. Her husband, Don was visiting family in California.

"We watched it go from top down," said Don Fleming. "You could imagine it through your mind a hundred times until you get here and it's just total chaos. It just looked like a bomb went off inside there."

Not only did the Fleming's lose their home, but Paula also lost her hair salon, Styles Unlimited. Paula and their dog did make it out okay.

"It was either the smoke alarm or heat alarm in our garage that woke me up," said Paula Fleming. "So I got out of bed and we have patio doors in our bedroom and I saw the orange glow so I knew it was a fire. I ran to the garage thinking I could pull the vehicles out, but when I opened the door it was full of smoke. So I just shut the door, called 911, got the dog, put my boots on and coat and ran to the neighbors."

Paula's hair salon, their home, garage, and two cars are all gone. The Flemings say what made battling this fire especially more challenging were their steel shingles on the roof.

"With a steel roof, and concrete walls, it's just like a fortress trying to fight that fire," said Don Fleming.

Despite their loss, firefighters were able to save a few precious items.

"We were able to get photos out and some antiques that had been passed down and we were able to get those down, the rest is just stuff, it can be replaced," said Paula Fleming.

Fire crews were also able to save their business computers and some of Paula's jewelry.

"And as the firemen were in there, they took photos off the wall and brought them out so that was above and beyond," said Paula Fleming.

Independence Fire Chief Doug Cook says the fire was caused by the chicken coop the couple had.

"We have a chicken coop next to our garage that had a heat lamp and a heated water dish so between those or the electrical we're kind of assuming it was one of those things that started the fire," said Paula Fleming.

During the fire, a firefighter was injured when a ceiling collapsed on him. Fire Chief Cook says the firefighter is doing well and back to work.

As for the Flemings, they say they plan on rebuilding in the same spot.

The couple has an account set up at Veridian under their name. Their church, Immanuel Lutheran in Independence is also helping the couple.