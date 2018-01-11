How to apply for energy assistance

If you're struggling to pay your energy bill or have a faulty furnace leaving you in the cold, you could qualify for help.

In Black Hawk, Buchanan, and Grundy Counties this year, more than $1.5 million in federal money was approved to help people in need pay their bills.

Operation Threshold is a national program to help people in need pay for a portion of their energy bills during winter months.

Waterloo Executive Director, Barbara Grant, said thousands of homes in the area benefit from the program.

"This is a real critical program. This really kind of one of those life and death programs. If we weren't taking the energy assistance application and determining eligibility, I'm not sure what guidelines the utility companies would use to whether or not they would or would not turn off utilities," Grant said.

How it works, you apply through Operation Threshold by showing your proof of income and utility bill.

If you qualify, the group either helps pay a portion of your bill, or they work to help you repair your furnace.

"We've got staff in our weatherization program that would go out and inspect it, and it if it needs to be repaired or replaced we would have a contractor go do that," Grant said.

At last check, Operation Threshold has provided energy assistance for nearly 8,000 people in the area this year, and organizers say it's an amazing feeling to help.

"On the one hand, it's wonderful when we can do it, and we feel wonderful, but on the other hand when we can't, that's a real problem," Grant said.

As a reminder, this is a national program to help people in need, and it's easy to apply.

Grant says on average, they typically pay more than $400 per energy bill for people in need.