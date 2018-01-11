Suspect in custody after shots fired incident at I-80 truck stop - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Suspect in custody after shots fired incident at I-80 truck stop

Posted: Updated:

Iowa State Patrol responded to a shots fired incident at a truck stop along I-80 Thursday afternoon. 

According to a tweet from Iowa State Patrol officer Dan Loussaert, there was a shooter near I-80 in Cedar County today around 2:30 p.m. The shooter is now in custody and the public is no longer in danger. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

