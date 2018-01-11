Taking on the Opioid Epidemic in the Cedar Valley

The opioid crisis is getting worse by the day. According to the CDC, drug overdoses claim 144 lives every day in the U.S. A group led by Pathways Behavioral Services is working to figure out what can be done as a community.

"The CRUSH (Community Resources United to Stop Heroin) Professional and Community Coalition is made up of a wide variety of persons and agencies who are working to reduce opioid-related addictions and deaths," said Jackie Preston, Pathways Community Prevention Educator and CRUSH leader.

CRUSH members have put together an event for the community on Sunday, February 18 at Hawkeye Community College. 'CRUSH the Crisis: A Community Discussion on the Opioid Epidemic' will educate those in attendance about the epidemic, while the forums will gather feedback and thoughts from the public.

"We are working on multiple ways to address the epidemic, including education for health care providers, law enforcement and other emergency responders, educators and the general public," said Preston. "Also increasing use of the PMP, reducing over-prescribing of opioids, increasing the use of drug disposal events and permanent drop boxes and, of course, Naloxone training and distribution."

Naloxone training will be a part of the community event on February 18. Here is the schedule:

- Information tables in the lobby - 1:30 - 2 p.m. Among those with information tables will be Access Services, Cedar Valley Recovery Services, Covenant Psych, Horizons, Pathways, Unity Point Psych, UNI Counseling Services

- Movie viewing, “Written Off” - 2 - 3:30 p.m.

- Panel discussion - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. This will include representatives from law enforcement, department of corrections, mental health and family members affected by the crisis.

- Naloxone training - 4:30 - 5 p.m.

The event is free and will be held in Tama Hall. The entire community is encouraged to be informed about the drugs that are circulating rampantly in the community.

"As we continue to see increased contact and intervention in opioid incidents in and around the Cedar Valley, we recognize the importance in being both proactive and diligent in including all persons and agencies in helping us combat the crisis, "said Black Hawk County Sheriff and CRUSH member, Tony Thompson.

Please RSVP by visiting the event's Facebook page.