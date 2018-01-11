Dubuque hospitals restricting visitors

Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque and Dyersville, along with Finley Hospital, will be restricting who can visit starting on Friday, January 12th.

A press release says the restriction is to limit patient visitation due to Influenza A in the community.

The release says: All children under age 14 and any individuals (all ages) with respiratory and/or influenza symptoms, such as coughing, fever, aches, and nausea, are asked and expected not to visit hospitalized patients until further notice. This restriction includes siblings of babies in the birth center. The restriction is a safety precaution to maintain a healthy hospital environment for patients and visitors and employees at Dubuque area hospitals.