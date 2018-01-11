LISTEN: Iowa superintendent announces no school with "Frozen" so - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

LISTEN: Iowa superintendent announces no school with "Frozen" song

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Several schools in eastern Iowa are closed today due to the winter weather.

There are also schools in western Iowa closed today, including Missouri Valley Schools. The superintendent decided to be creative with how he made the closing announcement.

He sang the announcement to the tune of the "Frozen" song, "Let it Go," adding lines about sleeping for the next 12 hours, playing video games, watching TV, and saying students' "wish came true."

