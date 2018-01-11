Trial set for man accused of fatally beating father

A March trial has been scheduled for an Iowa City man accused of fatally beating his father.

Flannery Kennedy-Meier has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is set to begin March 13.

Kennedy-Meier was arrested Nov. 13 after police were called to a residence and found 63-year-old Mark Meier injured. Officers say Kennedy-Meier, of Iowa City, had hit his father in the head with a weapon, causing a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Meier died of his injuries on Dec. 4, and an autopsy blamed the November beating.