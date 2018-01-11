VIRAL VIDEO: Man slips and slides down icy driveway - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Have you seen this yet? 

A woman in Virginia captured video of a man slipping and sliding down his ice-covered driveway. 

She posted the video to Facebook. Tim Besecker was caught off guard when he  stepped on the black ice covering his driveway. 

The woman who posted the video used the hashtag: #blackiceisreal

Click here to watch the video.

