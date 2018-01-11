Trial delayed for man accused of killing grandparents - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trial delayed for man accused of killing grandparents

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A trial has been delayed for a man accused of stabbing to death his grandparents in the Mason City home they shared.

The new trial starting date for Codie Matz is Feb. 20. His trial had been scheduled to begin Jan. 23 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Matz has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he killed 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart.

Officers found their bodies Nov. 7.

