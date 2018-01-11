Waterloo 1st grade boy dies suddenly, leaves lasting impact - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo 1st grade boy dies suddenly, leaves lasting impact

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

An eastern Iowa boy died unexpectedly. 

Amariyan Morris was just six years old, but his school is remembering the impact he made. Special needs teacher Jessica Stakey says he really taught his peers about the importance of kindness and inclusion.

"He showed the students that just because you look different or communicate in a different way, that doesn't mean that you are any less of a person," she says. 

Morris was diagnosed with septo-optic dysplasia when he was born. He struggled to speak and was visually impaired. 

He died suddenly on the first day of 2018. His funeral was just this week. 

Morris was known for his love of school, music, and dancing.

If you would like to donate or learn more about Morris, click here.

