William Penn men beat Grand View, 86-84

Number 3 ranked William Penn turned back a challenge from Grand View Wednesday night, 86-84, in men's college basketball.

The victory improves the Statesmen's season record to 15-1 and 5-1 in the conference.

The loss drops Grand View to 9-7 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

